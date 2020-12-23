Here's what's open, what's closed on New Year's Day 2021 in Halifax

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in the Halifax area:

Food and drink

All bars and restaurants in the Halifax area remain closed to in-person dining until Jan. 10 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Many are offering take-out during this time, so check with your local favourites about their holiday hours.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: closed Jan. 1, reopening Jan. 2.

Gateway Meat Market: closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Closed on Jan. 1.

Atlantic Superstore: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.

Sobeys: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.

NSLC: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: open both days, noon to 8 p.m.

Meals on Wheels delivered the Friday meals on Thursday. There are no deliveries on Jan. 1.

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: most stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Some stores are open on New Year's Day. Please check with your local store to confirm operating hours.

Lawtons Drugs: some stores are open on Jan. 1. Please check with your location to confirm store hours.

Guardian: some locations are open. Please check with your location to confirm opening hours.

PharmaChoice and Moffatt's Pharmacy: most locations closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. All locations closed on Jan. 1.

The Medicine Shoppe: some locations are open. Please check with your local store to confirm.

Costco: both the Halifax and Dartmouth locations are closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Both are closed on Jan. 1.

Walmart: all locations closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. All locations are closed Jan. 1.

Public services

There will be no garbage, organic or recyclable collection on New Year's Day. Collection service scheduled for those days will take place Jan. 2.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed New Year's Day. It will be open Jan. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Halifax Recycling Plant will be closed on New Year's Day, but open on Jan. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake won't reopen for regular hours until Saturday, Jan. 9.

All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries are closed New Year's Day.

The Halifax Regional Municipality's 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries, but residents can still call 311 for urgent concerns about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.

Halifax's three in-person customer service centres located at Alderney Gate, Bayers Road and Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre & Library are closed Jan. 1.

On-street parking is free on New Year's Day, however drivers must abide by other posted signs, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses will operate on holiday service schedules on New Year's Day. This is the same as the Sunday reduced service schedule. Check online for individual route information.

No ferries will be running on New Year's Day.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall and Dartmouth Crossing are closed on New Year's Day. Some malls will close early on New Year's Eve; check mall websites for operating hours.

Recreation facilities

Most recreation facilities will be closed on New Year's Day, including the Canada Games Centre and Zatzman Sportsplex. People are advised to call ahead to individual facilities to confirm operating hours.

The Emera Oval remains closed. It is scheduled to open for the season on Jan. 4 with some pandemic restrictions.

Canada Post

All post offices will be closed and there is no collection or delivery of mail.

