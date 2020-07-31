What's open and closed in the Halifax area on Labour Day 2021

To help plan your Labour Day, CBC News has a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Monday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Monday.

Sobeys: Closed Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed.

Costco: Closed Monday.

Walmart: Closed Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Different hours at different branches; check their website for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Monday, though some agency stores may be open.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Monday.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours on Monday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed Monday.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed Monday.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed Monday.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed Monday.

Park Lane Mall: Closed Monday.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed Monday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Monday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Alderney Ferry service will be running at half-hour frequency on Monday. The first crossing will leave the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m. and the last crossing will leave Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m. The Woodside ferry service will not operate on Monday.

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Monday.

Recreation

Many city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

Public washrooms and first aid at the Emera Oval pavilion will be open on Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rentals will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks are mandatory in public places, including the public washrooms.

Lifeguard supervision and water-quality testing at all municipal beaches ended for the summer season on Aug. 31, but the following beaches will reopen with lifeguard supervision from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 5 and ending Monday, Sept. 6:

Chocolate Lake beach.

Kearney Lake beach.

Penhorn Lake beach.

The Halifax Common pool is closed for the rest of summer because of ongoing repair work. The Centennial Pool is undergoing work and is expected to reopen in October.

Most municipal splash pads will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 20. The Halifax Common splash pad closed for the season on Monday, Aug. 31.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Labour Day. Most post offices will be closed on Monday. However, post offices operated by the private sector may be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Monday, however, motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed Monday.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 contact centre will be operating on regular hours Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, and will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

