What's open and closed on Easter weekend in the Halifax area

Here's what's open and closed in the Halifax area this holiday weekend:

Groceries

Sobeys: Closed Sunday, open Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Sunday, open Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Open Sunday, closed Monday.

Gateway Meat Market: Open Sunday and Monday.

Local Source Market: Open Sunday and Monday.

Costco: Closed Sunday, open Monday.

Walmart: Closed Sunday, open Monday.

Drugstores: Different hours at different branches; check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Sunday, open Monday. Check www.mynslc.com for more information on local agency stores.

Many private liquor stores and breweries are open on Sunday and Monday. Check store websites for hours.

Malls

Closed Sunday, open Monday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Transit

Buses will run on a regular schedule Sunday and Monday. The Alderney ferry will run on a holiday schedule on Sunday and regular schedule on Monday. The Woodside ferry does not operate on Sundays and will be on its regular schedule on Monday.

Waste collection

Residential curbside collection will proceed as usual on Monday.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Monday.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday and open regular hours on Tuesday.

