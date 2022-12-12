What's open, what's closed for Christmas weekend 2022 in Halifax
Most stores, services are closed around the region
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2022:
Groceries
- Gateway Meat Market will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. It reopens Dec. 28.
- Sobeys will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Atlantic Superstore will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Costco will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Walmart will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for more details.
Liquor and beer
- NSLC will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Bishop's Cellar will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Propeller Brewing Company will be closed Christmas Day, but both shop locations will be open on Boxing Day.
- Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will be closed Christmas Day, but open on Boxing Day.
Malls
- The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Public Services
Waste collection
- The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed on Christmas Day.
- The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Christmas Eve.
- Garbage, organics and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the Christmas holidays. Regular collection services will occur as usual on Monday, Dec. 26.
Halifax Public Libraries
-
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day and Dec. 27.
Transit
- Halifax Transit buses and Access-A-Bus will be operating on holiday schedules on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26.
- No ferries will be running on Christmas Day.
Recreation facilities
-
The municipality says many recreation facilities will have "irregular" hours between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.
Emera Oval
-
The Oval is open for the season, weather and ice conditions permitting.
Parking
- Municipal on-street parking will be free on Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, but drivers must follow other signs for accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
- Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.
Canada Post
- All post offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
- Post offices may also be closed on Dec. 27-28 in lieu of the weekend holidays.
Customer service
- The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
- The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27.
