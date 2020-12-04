What's open, what's closed for Christmas weekend 2021 in Halifax
A look at what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2021, including grocery stores and municipal services.
Most stores, services are closed around the region
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the holiday Monday in the Halifax area in 2021:
Groceries
- Gateway Meat Market will be closed Christmas Day, open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
- Sobeys will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Atlantic Superstore will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening Saturday, Jan. 8.
- Costco will be closed.
- Walmart will be closed.
- Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for more details.
Liquor and beer
- NSLC will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Bishop's Cellar will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Propeller Brewing Company will be closed Christmas Day, but both shop locations will be open on Boxing Day.
- Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will be closed Christmas Day but open on Boxing Day 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- RockHead Wine and Beer Market will closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Malls
- The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Public Services
Waste collection
- The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Jan. 8.
- There will be no impacts to garbage, organics or recyclable collection services during the holidays.
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Dec. 27-28.
Transit
- Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- No ferries will be running on Christmas Day, but are back to holiday service on Boxing Day.
- Check online for individual route information.
Recreation facilities
The municipality says many recreation facilities will have "irregular" hours between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3. and asks that people call ahead to their individual facility to confirm operating hours.
Emera Oval
The Oval is expected to open for the season on Monday, Dec. 27, weather and ice conditions permitting. For more information, click here.
Parking
- On-street parking will be free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Dec. 27-28 but drivers must follow other signage, like accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
- Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.
- All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
- Post offices may also be closed on Dec. 27-28 in lieu of the weekend holidays.
Customer service
- The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
- The three customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- The Planning and Development counter at the municipal service centre on Bayers Road will be closed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4. Residents can apply for permits online at any time.
