What's open and closed in Halifax on Christmas and Boxing Day

A look at what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2023, including grocery stores and municipal services.

Most stores, services are closed around the region

The Christmas tree in front of city hall in Halifax on Dec. 10, 2022.
The Christmas tree in front of city hall in Halifax is seen in this file photo. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2023:

Groceries

  • Gateway Meat Market will be closed on Christmas day, but reopen on Boxing Day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sobeys will be closed.
  • Atlantic Superstore will be closed. 
  • Costco will be closed.
  • Walmart will be closed.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for more details.

Liquor and beer

  • NSLC will be closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.
  • Bishop's Cellar will be closed.
  • Propeller Brewing Company in the north end will be closed Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Garrison Brewing Company will be closed on Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Oxford Tap Room will be closed on Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • RockHead Wine and Beer Market will be closed.
  • Nine Locks Brewing Company will be closed.

Malls

  • Halifax Shopping Centre will be closed.
  • Mic Mac Mall will be closed.
  • Sunnyside Mall will be closed.
  • Bedford Place Mall will be closed.
  • Park Lane Mall will be closed.
  • Scotia Square Mall will be closed.

Waste collection

  • There will be no solid waste collection service on Monday. Those normally scheduled for Monday will receive service on Saturday. Regular service will resume on Boxing Day.

  • The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and the municipal recycling facility will be closed on Monday.

Halifax public libraries

  • All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Transit

  • Bus services will run on holiday service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Click here for holiday schedule details.

  • The Alderney ferries will not run on Christmas Day, and resume at half-hour frequency on Boxing Day. The first crossing will leave at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing will depart the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m. 

  • The Woodside Ferry does not operate on holidays.

  • Both Halifax bridges will have no tolls on Christmas Day.

Recreation facilities

Emera Oval

  • The Oval is open for the season, weather and ice conditions permitting. The full schedule is available here.

Parking

  • Municipal on-street parking will be free on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but drivers must follow other signs for accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
  • Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.  

Canada Post

  • All post offices will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Customer service

  • The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
  • The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Virtual health care

  • VirtualCareNS, for Nova Scotians without a primary care provider, will be closed on Christmas Day and open regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.
  • Virtual Care, which is a similar but separate program that covers two visits for Nova Scotians with family doctors each year, continues to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
