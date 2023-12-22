What's open and closed in Halifax on Christmas and Boxing Day
Most stores, services are closed around the region
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the Halifax area in 2023:
Groceries
- Gateway Meat Market will be closed on Christmas day, but reopen on Boxing Day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sobeys will be closed.
- Atlantic Superstore will be closed.
- Costco will be closed.
- Walmart will be closed.
- Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for more details.
Liquor and beer
- NSLC will be closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.
- Bishop's Cellar will be closed.
- Propeller Brewing Company in the north end will be closed Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from noon to 8 p.m.
- Garrison Brewing Company will be closed on Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from noon to 7 p.m.
- Oxford Tap Room will be closed on Christmas Day but reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- RockHead Wine and Beer Market will be closed.
- Nine Locks Brewing Company will be closed.
Malls
- Halifax Shopping Centre will be closed.
- Mic Mac Mall will be closed.
- Sunnyside Mall will be closed.
- Bedford Place Mall will be closed.
- Park Lane Mall will be closed.
- Scotia Square Mall will be closed.
Waste collection
-
There will be no solid waste collection service on Monday. Those normally scheduled for Monday will receive service on Saturday. Regular service will resume on Boxing Day.
-
The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and the municipal recycling facility will be closed on Monday.
Halifax public libraries
-
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Transit
-
Bus services will run on holiday service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Click here for holiday schedule details.
-
The Alderney ferries will not run on Christmas Day, and resume at half-hour frequency on Boxing Day. The first crossing will leave at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing will depart the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m.
-
The Woodside Ferry does not operate on holidays.
-
Both Halifax bridges will have no tolls on Christmas Day.
Recreation facilities
- Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.
Emera Oval
-
The Oval is open for the season, weather and ice conditions permitting. The full schedule is available here.
Parking
- Municipal on-street parking will be free on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but drivers must follow other signs for accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
- Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.
Canada Post
- All post offices will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Customer service
- The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
- The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Virtual health care
- VirtualCareNS, for Nova Scotians without a primary care provider, will be closed on Christmas Day and open regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.
- Virtual Care, which is a similar but separate program that covers two visits for Nova Scotians with family doctors each year, continues to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.