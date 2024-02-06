Here's what is open and closed in the hardest-hit parts of Cape Breton

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in parts of Cape Breton hardest hit by a multi-day winter storm.

Groceries

Atlantic Superstore locations in North Sydney, Sydney River and Glace Bay are open until 10 p.m.

Sobeys stores in Sydney and Sydney River are closing at 5 p.m. The location in Glace Bay will close at 7 p.m., and New Waterford will close at 9 p.m.

Foodland in Eskasoni is closed. The Glace Bay location expects to be open until 5 p.m.

Running Man Grocery Mart in Sydney is closed.

Walmart in North Sydney and Sydney River remain closed.

Giant Tiger in Sydney will close at 6 p.m.

No Frill's in Sydney is open until 9 p.m.

Doucette's Market in Ingonish Beach is open until 7 p.m.

Ingonish Freshmart is open until 5 p.m.

Neil's Harbour Co-op is open until 6 p.m.

Co-op in Baddeck is open until 6 p.m.

The Farmers Daughter in Whycocomagh is open until 6 p.m.

Gas stations

Irving in Ingonish is out of gas and diesel but expects a delivery Wednesday.

There is no diesel at Petro-Canada in Eskasoni and at Esso in East Bay.

The Shell and Esso stations in Albert Bridge will close at 8 p.m.

Gas stations in Sydney, North Sydney, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Baddeck are open.

Pharmacies

Eskasoni PharmaChoice is open until 3 p.m.

Sobeys Pharmacy in North Sydney will close at 5 p.m.

Hatcher Anderson PharmaChoice in Neil's Harbour will close at 5 p.m.

Pharmasave Midtown in New Waterford will close at 5 p.m.

To report a closure or reopening please email cbcns@cbc.ca.

