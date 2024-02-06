Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Here's what is open and closed in the hardest-hit parts of Cape Breton

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Cape Breton, which was walloped by a multi-day snow storm. 

Grocery stores and pharmacies open with reduced hours as cleanup from snow storm continues

CBC News ·
Two plows are shown clearing a snow-filled street in downtown Sydney, N.S.
Plows clear snow from the Esplanade in front of the Nova Scotia Community College campus that's under construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in parts of Cape Breton hardest hit by a multi-day winter storm.

Groceries 

  • Atlantic Superstore locations in North Sydney, Sydney River and Glace Bay are open until 10 p.m. 
  • Sobeys stores in Sydney and Sydney River are closing at 5 p.m. The location in Glace Bay will close at 7 p.m., and New Waterford will close at 9 p.m.
  • Foodland in Eskasoni is closed. The Glace Bay location expects to be open until 5 p.m. 
  • Running Man Grocery Mart in Sydney is closed.
  • Walmart in North Sydney and Sydney River remain closed. 
  • Giant Tiger in Sydney will close at 6 p.m.
  • No Frill's in Sydney is open until 9 p.m. 
  • Doucette's Market in Ingonish Beach is open until 7 p.m. 
  • Ingonish Freshmart is open until 5 p.m.
  • Neil's Harbour Co-op is open until 6 p.m.  
  • Co-op in Baddeck is open until 6 p.m.  
  • The Farmers Daughter in Whycocomagh is open until 6 p.m. 

Gas stations

  • Irving in Ingonish is out of gas and diesel but expects a delivery Wednesday. 
  • There is no diesel at Petro-Canada in Eskasoni and at Esso in East Bay. 
  • The Shell and Esso stations in Albert Bridge will close at 8 p.m. 
  • Gas stations in Sydney, North Sydney, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Baddeck are open.

Pharmacies 

  • Eskasoni PharmaChoice is open until 3 p.m.
  • Sobeys Pharmacy in North Sydney will close at 5 p.m. 
  • Hatcher Anderson PharmaChoice in Neil's Harbour will close at 5 p.m.  
  • Pharmasave Midtown in New Waterford will close at 5 p.m. 

To report a closure or reopening please email cbcns@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now