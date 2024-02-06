Here's what is open and closed in the hardest-hit parts of Cape Breton
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Cape Breton, which was walloped by a multi-day snow storm.
Grocery stores and pharmacies open with reduced hours as cleanup from snow storm continues
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in parts of Cape Breton hardest hit by a multi-day winter storm.
Groceries
- Atlantic Superstore locations in North Sydney, Sydney River and Glace Bay are open until 10 p.m.
- Sobeys stores in Sydney and Sydney River are closing at 5 p.m. The location in Glace Bay will close at 7 p.m., and New Waterford will close at 9 p.m.
- Foodland in Eskasoni is closed. The Glace Bay location expects to be open until 5 p.m.
- Running Man Grocery Mart in Sydney is closed.
- Walmart in North Sydney and Sydney River remain closed.
- Giant Tiger in Sydney will close at 6 p.m.
- No Frill's in Sydney is open until 9 p.m.
- Doucette's Market in Ingonish Beach is open until 7 p.m.
- Ingonish Freshmart is open until 5 p.m.
- Neil's Harbour Co-op is open until 6 p.m.
- Co-op in Baddeck is open until 6 p.m.
- The Farmers Daughter in Whycocomagh is open until 6 p.m.
Gas stations
- Irving in Ingonish is out of gas and diesel but expects a delivery Wednesday.
- There is no diesel at Petro-Canada in Eskasoni and at Esso in East Bay.
- The Shell and Esso stations in Albert Bridge will close at 8 p.m.
- Gas stations in Sydney, North Sydney, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Baddeck are open.
Pharmacies
- Eskasoni PharmaChoice is open until 3 p.m.
- Sobeys Pharmacy in North Sydney will close at 5 p.m.
- Hatcher Anderson PharmaChoice in Neil's Harbour will close at 5 p.m.
- Pharmasave Midtown in New Waterford will close at 5 p.m.
To report a closure or reopening please email cbcns@cbc.ca.
MORE TOP STORIES