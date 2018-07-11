Cape Breton woman puts together list of local fido-friendly businesses

The owner of a dog kennel in River Ryan, N.S., is encouraging local businesses to allow pets in their stores so they don't have to stay in hot cars while their owners shop.

"It gets really hot inside these cars really fast, even in the shade," said Hannah Mcllveen, the owner of Open Arms Boarding Kennel and Daycare. "It's horrible. I think it's just a lack of planning."

McIlveen started calling businesses three months ago to compile a list to share with her clients of those willing to allow pets inside on hot days.

So far, she's listed 120 businesses for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. The list is available on the Open Arms website and Facebook page.

'Who doesn't love dogs?'

"I would love for people to just use the list, use it as a way to have some more fun this summer, provide some enrichment for your dog, provide socialization for your puppy, use it as an opportunity to practise good manners in public with your dog, let dogs be part of our community," she said.

Kourtney Hawco of the Get Nauti boutique in Sydney said she loves seeing dogs come in to the store.

"It's important, so the dogs don't suffer from the heat in the car, plus we love dogs," she said. "Who doesn't love dogs? And we get to feed them treats."

Bruce Meloney, owner of the Rieker by the Shoe Tree store in Sydney, said dogs are part of the family, so why not take them shopping?

"I think it's a great idea," he said. "I hate seeing animals left in the car. We're dog-friendly. We always let dogs in, as long as the owners are responsible and look after them. Dogs are attention-getters. People love them."

