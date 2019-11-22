Province announces dates for meetings on opening adoption records

The provincial government has announced the dates, times and locations of public meetings across Nova Scotia to gather feedback on the possibility of opening adoption records.

Nova Scotia is one of the last jurisdictions with closed records, meaning a birth parent or adult who was adopted as a child cannot receive information without consent of the other party.

The province is considering a format similar to one used in other provinces where there is presumed consent to disclose identifying information while giving both parties a veto.

The veto to disclose information would expire at the time of a person's death.

Earlier this month the province launched an online survey, which is open until Jan. 3.

The public sessions are as follows:

New Minas: New Minas Civic Centre; Nov. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Bridgewater: Lunenburg County Multi-Purpose Centre; Nov. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Yarmouth: Yarmouth County Museum and Archives; Nov. 28, 1-3 p.m.

Halifax, Church Point, Tusket, St. Joseph-du-Moine, Petit-de-Grat; local Université Sainte-Anne campus (broadcast in French from the Halifax campus to all campuses); Nov. 29, 1-3 p.m.

Truro: NSCC campus; Dec. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Eskasoni: Eskasoni Mi'kmaw Family and Children Services; Dec. 3, 2-4 p.m.

Sydney: NSCC Marconi campus; Dec. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Port Hawkesbury: Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre; Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m.

Halifax: Canada Games Centre; Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m.

Truro: Millbrook Community Hall; Dec. 9, 1-3 p.m.

Dartmouth: H.G. Bauld Centre; Dec. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

