Ontario watchdog to review case of officers who shot at fire hall during N.S. mass killings

An Ontario agency that investigates police conduct has agreed to review the case of two RCMP officers who opened fire outside a Nova Scotia fire hall in 2020 during the search for the man who murdered 22 people during a rampage through several rural communities.

In a news release Friday, the Special Investigations Unit said it was asked this spring by Nova Scotia's police watchdog to look into whether new information about the April 19, 2020, incident outside the Onslow fire hall emerged during the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass killings.

The agency said it has concluded there is new evidence, and it will review it to determine whether it would impact the 2021 decision by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team to clear the two officers of criminal wrongdoing.

The two officers have said they began firing their carbine rifles after they pulled up to the fire hall because they had spotted a man who fit the description of the suspect, who was wearing a Mountie uniform at the time.

But the man they fired at was instead an emergency management worker for the local county who was wearing a safety vest. He was not injured.

Darrell Currie, the department's deputy chief, was in the bay with the fire trucks when he heard gunfire. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) concluded that the officers should not face criminal charges, saying the Mounties had reasonable grounds to believe the man outside the hall was the killer.

The emergency management official and two Onslow firefighters who were inside the fire hall at the time later testified at the inquiry that they were terrified, and spent an hour hiding inside because they thought the gunman was outside.

Firefighters Darrell Currie and Greg Muise have long criticized the decision by SIRT not to lay charges against the two Mounties involved.

During the public inquiry, a internal RCMP memo was filed as evidence that criticized an expert report prepared for SIRT examining whether the officers' use of force was appropriate. The memo said the report contained multiple "inaccuracies and omissions."

The Mass Casualty Commission, which conducted the public inquiry, released its 3,000-page report this spring.

David Westlake, an emergency management worker for Colchester County, was fired at by two RCMP officers. He managed to get into the fire hall and was not injured. (Mass Casualty Commission)

The Special Investigations Unit said its Nova Scotia counterpart asked for the outside review "in the interests of avoiding any potential or perceived conflict of interest."

The two officers, Const. Dave Melanson and Const. Terry Brown, testified at the public inquiry they were sorry for the fear they caused that day, but said they had believed the man they spotted was the killer and stood by their decision to open fire.

The killer, Gabriel Wortman, was shot and killed by police about an hour later at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

