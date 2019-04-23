Girl testifies she was forced to provide sexual services to Ont. man

A 17-year-old girl who says she was forced by a pimp to provide sexual services to an Ontario businessman at a downtown Halifax hotel is testifying at the trial on Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.

Paul Christopher Coburn is facing five sex-related charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was 15 at the time of the alleged Feb. 21, 2017, incident.

She is testifying from behind a screen so that she does not have to look at Coburn in the courtroom. The girl's testimony has been interrupted several times by sobs and she's had to take a couple of breaks to compose herself. Wednesday marks the second day of the trial.

In her initial testimony, the girl testified how she was lured into the sex trade by Leeanthon Oliver, who has pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges for selling the services of her and another teen.

Pimp refused to testify

Oliver has spent two days in a holding cell in the basement of the courthouse on Spring Garden Road in downtown Halifax. However, lawyers for Coburn and the Crown indicated on Wednesday morning that Oliver is refusing to testify in this trial and there is no point in continuing to hold him.

Oliver is being returned to prison to resume serving his eight-year sentence.

'He owned me,' victim says of pimp

The girl testified that she first met Oliver through the social media app Snapchat. She said his profile indicated he was 18, when in fact he was in his 30s.

They agreed to meet in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant in New Glasgow, N.S. The girl said Oliver and another man picked her up in a black SUV and drove her to Oliver's home in Pockwock, a suburb northwest of Halifax. The girl said she was taken to the home's unfinished basement where there was a mattress on the bare concrete floor. She said Oliver told her she was going to make him lots of money. She said at that point she felt "that I wasn't going home and that he owned me."

