Ont. man charged with impaired driving, fined for violating health orders at N.S. ferry

An Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving and fined for violating public health orders after trying to board a Newfoundland-bound ferry in North Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a report Wednesday around 11 p.m. AT of a possible impaired driver parked in the lineup at the Marine Atlantic terminal, where employees had stopped him from boarding the ferry.

A 65-year-old man from Etobicoke was arrested. His vehicle was towed from the scene and his licence suspended.

The man was expected to appear Thursday in Sydney provincial court charged with impaired driving.

Police said the man arrived in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, but he failed to prove his permission to enter the province.

He was fined $2,422 for failing to abide by ongoing provincial health orders.

MORE TOP STORIES