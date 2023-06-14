Ontario man, 55, dies after workplace accident in Truro

An Ontario man has died in an industrial accident at a health and fitness business in Truro, N.S, police say.

Emergency workers responded to a report of an incident at Northeast Nutrition on Willow Street on Tuesday evening, Truro police said in a Facebook post.

A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted and trapped him, the post said.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating, police said.

The man's family in Ontario has been contacted, but police said his name is being withheld while they continue the notification process.

