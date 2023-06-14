Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Ontario man, 55, dies after workplace accident in Truro

Emergency workers responded to a call on Tuesday evening at a health and fitness business in the city.

Police and the N.S. Dept. of Labour are investigating

CBC News ·
Image of the symbol of the Truro police on the side of a police car.
A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted and trapped him, police said in a Facebook post. (Robert Short/CBC)

An Ontario man has died in an industrial accident at a health and fitness business in Truro, N.S, police say.

Emergency workers responded to a report of an incident at Northeast Nutrition on Willow Street on Tuesday evening, Truro police said in a Facebook post.

A 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted and trapped him, the post said.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating, police said.

The man's family in Ontario has been contacted, but police said his name is being withheld while they continue the notification process.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now