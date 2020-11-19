Police watchdog clears RCMP officers who shot at Onslow fire hall during mass shootings

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has cleared the two RCMP officers who shot at a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., during the hunt for an active gunman last April, saying the Mounties had reasonable grounds to believe a man outside the hall who was wearing a safety vest was the killer.

The Serious Incident Response Team's 10-month investigation found the two officers who drove up to the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Hall in an unmarked vehicle yelled "Police!" and "Show your hands!" in the direction of a man who was dressed in a vest similar to one worn by the suspect they sought. The agency determined the man ducked behind a police cruiser and ran inside the hall.

"The investigation found that based on everything the officers had seen and heard since coming on duty and what they had observed at the time, they had reasonable grounds to believe that the male was the killer and someone who would continue his killing rampage. They discharged their weapons in order to prevent further deaths or serious injuries," SIRT director Felix Cacchione said in a press release.

That morning, April 19, 2020, police in Nova Scotia were searching for a suspect travelling between communities shooting strangers while disguised as an RCMP officer. It would end up being the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history. Thirteen hours after it began in nearby Portapique, 22 people were dead.

But when shots rang out at the Onslow fire hall, the man responsible for those deaths wasn't there. Two Mounties fired at one of their own as well as a bystander who was close to the hall near a parked RCMP cruiser. No one was injured.

No one inside or outside the hall was hurt, but bullets peppered the hall's siding over a distance of several metres. The shots went through one of the big bay doors and punctured a fire truck's windshield, fender and engine.

Shots also pierced an electronic welcome sign close to the road, which was more than 60 metres from where the cruiser was parked, as well as a granite monument by the building's entrance.

