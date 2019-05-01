Online food delivery market heating up in Cape Breton

There's no shortage of hunger in Sydney, N.S., for online-only food delivery services in the city.

Third-party food delivery apps have exploded in popularity across the country in recent years, which allow customers to order delivered meals from their favourite restaurants for a fee.

Manitoba-based SkipTheDishes will be the latest to join the Sydney market when it sets up shop later this month.

Cape Breton Eats, a Sydney-based company, launched in November. Much the same as SkipTheDishes, Cape Breton Eats partners with local restaurants and delivers their food.

Company co-founder Matt Stewart said his company was excited when they found out about SkipTheDishes.

"I think if you're in an industry where you're in no competition, it's probably because nobody wants what you're selling," he said.

Stewart said his company is working on its own app that he hopes to launch before the summer.

In January, a vegan delivery service called Neat and Potatoes opened in Sydney. It uses an online subscription model.

Good Fellas Pizzeria also just launched. Unlike traditional pizzerias, customers can't pick up their pizzas or phone an order in. The pizzeria's offerings are sold exclusively online and the company partners with Cape Breton Eats.

"The idea is to reduce costs," said Mauricio Horta Diez, the owner of Good Fellas.

Growing market

The online food delivery market is growing steadily. It's predicted the Canadian industry will increase by more than 10 per cent each year between 2019 and 2023, according to a report from Statista, a German market research firm.

Stewart said Cape Breton Eats has seen 25 per cent growth for each month of operation.

