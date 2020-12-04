Online booking now available at 17 additional Nova Scotia Health, IWK sites

Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health have expanded their online booking service to include 17 new sites across the province.

The province's health agency has been working to add more sites to the list for the past few months because COVID-19 restrictions don't allow walk-in service.

Appointments for X-ray services, electrocardiograms and blood collection can now be scheduled online at the following locations:

Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow for X-rays.

Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro for X-rays.

Northside General Hospital in North Sydney for X-rays.

New Waterford Consolidated Hospital for X-rays.

St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish for X-rays.

IWK Health in Halifax for X-rays.

Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst for X-rays and EKGs.

Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital for X-rays and EKGs.

Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton for X-rays and EKGs.

South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater for X-rays and EKGs.

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville for X-rays and EKGs.

Yarmouth Regional Hospital for X-rays and EKGs.

North Queens Community Health Centre in Caledonia for blood collection.

Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital for blood collection and X-rays.

Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour for blood collection, X-rays and EKGs.

Guysborough Memorial Hospital for blood collection, X-rays and EKGs

Annapolis Community Health Centre in Annapolis Royal for blood collection, X-rays and EKGs.

Appointments can be made online by visiting the Nova Scotia Health website.

A release from Nova Scotia Health says more locations will be added to the online booking service in the coming months.

People without internet access can continue to schedule blood collection and X-ray appointments by phone.

