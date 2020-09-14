No new COVID-19 cases in a week, but N.S. warns of high 811 call volumes

It has now been a week without any new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia, but the province said in a tweet on Monday that 811 is overwhelmed with calls.

Officials have for months instructed people with potential COVID-19 symptoms to call the non-emergency health line, which is staffed by registered nurses who determine whether someone should be tested for the virus.

The Department of Health and Wellness said Monday that 811 is experiencing high call volumes and is asking people to call back again later.

There is still one active case in the province, according to a Department of Health news release Monday.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 765 tests on Sunday.

811 is experiencing high call volumes. Please try again later and do not auto-redial. Please check your symptoms online at <a href="https://t.co/8gNL10vPYQ">https://t.co/8gNL10vPYQ</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19NS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19NS</a> <a href="https://t.co/Yspya6WTAG">pic.twitter.com/Yspya6WTAG</a> —@nshealth

On Friday, Public Health said it was managing and investigating a case where a person had entered Nova Scotia but subsequently learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 in another province. Nova Scotia is not including that case in its tally of active cases.



To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday and has three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases as of Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES