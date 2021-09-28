One person found dead after fire in wooded area near Bayers Lake Friday

One person was found dead after a fire Friday night in a wooded area at Halifax's Bayers Lake business park.

Fire officials said the source of the fire was an 8-by-8 foot enclosed wooden structure with a roof and a door.

"No windows, no utility software. No water, no cable and electric. Just a standalone structure," said deputy chief Roy Hollett.

Halifax police said Monday the death is not considered suspicious at this point.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to 120 Susie Lake Cres. in Bayers Lake around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Hollett said firefighters discovered the makeshift wooden structure about 800 metres from the road, behind Halifax Park Centre, the shopping plaza on Susie Lake Crescent.

Police called

The forested land contains Bayers Lake and is bisected by the Chain of Lakes trail.

"They found a lot of items inside, to one part of the structure had ... between three to five feet of just stuff on the inside. So even getting to inside the structure was a bit of a challenge," he said.

Hollett said they discovered a body while putting out the fire, and called the police.

Halifax Regional Police told CBC that police responded to a call of human remains found at the scene and arrived roughly 25 minutes after firefighters.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate that this is a suspicious death," Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs said in the email.

Investigators are awaiting the final determination on the manner and cause of death from the medical examiner service.

The age and sex of the victim have not been released.

Hollett said 14 firefighters were on scene and the fire itself was "controlled and contained very quickly."

