1 dead, more than 50 displaced after 2 Cape Breton fires

Two overnight fires in Cape Breton have left one person dead and about 50 forced out of their homes.

In New Waterford, one person died after a blaze at seniors apartment complex. That fire also displaced about 30 residents, according to a release from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayor's office.

The fire was contained, but New Waterford's Volunteer Fire Department remains on the scene Sunday.

"At this time, it is not clear how extensive the damage is and how long before the residents will be able to return," Sheilah MacDonald, municipal spokesperson, said in the statement.

In Sydney, MacDonald said 11 people lost their homes when a fire broke out in a Charlotte Street building, requiring it to be torn down.

No injuries have been reported.

The Charlotte Street fire caused another 11 people to be temporarily displaced from their residences. It is expected they will be allowed back in their apartments later on Sunday.

Crews remained on the scene early Sunday.

Nova Scotia and CBRM Emergency Management Organizations are working with the Red Cross to assist those impacted by the fires.

More details to come ...