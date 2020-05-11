1 death, 1 new COVID-19 case identified in Nova Scotia

One more person has died at the Northwood long-term care home, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia to 48.

On Monday, the province announced the person died at Northwood's Halifax campus, where most of Nova Scotia's virus-related deaths have taken place.

Northwood said in an update Sunday that it had 41 deaths in its facility related to the virus, with the latest death reported on Saturday. It is unclear if Monday's announcement brings that total to 42.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has reported 1,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One new case was identified on Sunday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 291 tests on Sunday.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases, according to the province.

As of Monday, the province said Northwood has 156 residents and 18 staff with active cases.

One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19, while a third facility has one resident with an active case.

MORE TOP STORIES