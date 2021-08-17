1 new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia; 22 active cases

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday and three recoveries, leaving the province with 22 active cases.

The province's health authority said the new case is in central health zone and is related to travel. Only one person is in hospital because of the virus, and that person is in intensive care.

Health authority labs did 1,736 tests on Monday.

A total of 1,411,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 662,915 Nova Scotians have received a second dose.

The province said Tuesday it is watching the increasing number of cases in New Brunswick, but has made no decisions about possible rule changes because of it.

New Brunswick announced 13 new cases on Tuesday for 110 active cases. On Monday, it announced a three-day tally of 40 new cases.

"We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 epidemiology of neighbouring provinces, including New Brunswick, and are aware of the recent uptick in cases in the province," reads a statement from the Department of Health and Wellness.

"Nova Scotians who are planning to travel to New Brunswick should be aware of the increase in cases and should ensure they are taking precautions to protect themselves. The best way to prevent a COVID-19 infection is by having two doses of vaccine."

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 12 in the Moncton area. There are 110 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Monday for a total of nine active cases. There is one person in hospital related to COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Monday, both related to travel outside the region. There are seven active cases on the Island.

