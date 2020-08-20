Another new COVID-19 case identified in Nova Scotia, now 6 active cases

Another new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the total of active cases in the province to six.

The new case identified on Wednesday is in the Central Zone. Public Health is investigating.

One person is in hospital related to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases are still low inside the Atlantic bubble:

New Brunswick has no new cases, with six active cases as of Thursday.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases, with two active cases as of Wednesday.

P.E.I. had three new cases, with four active cases as of Wednesday.

Nova Scotia has had 1,077 positive cases of the virus and 64 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 575 tests on Wednesday.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

