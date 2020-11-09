One new COVID-19 case reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Monday.

The new case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to a provincial government release.

There are now 16 active known cases in the province. A further five cases that were listed as active on Sunday are no longer considered active.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will hold a COVID-19 media update at 3 p.m. Monday. It will be livestreamed above.

The release said Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 658 tests on Sunday, although due to a technical issue the number does not include some tests from labs outside of the central zone. The numbers will be updated when that information is available.

Recent possible exposures

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,129 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

There have been a string of possible COVID-19 exposure notices around the Halifax area over the past few days, including a bar, restaurant, and church.

As a new step, anyone present at any of these three locations during these times is asked to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing even if they have no symptoms.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday. It had 24 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Sunday. It had seven active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. It had two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



