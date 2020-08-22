1 new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia brings total active cases to 6

A new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia brings the province's number of total active cases to six.

The new case was identified on Friday.

A provincial spokesperson said Saturday that the case in the Central Zone, and is related to existing cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 458 Nova Scotia tests Friday, including the one positive result.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, August 22 (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Nova Scotia has recorded 70,622 negative test results, 1,078 positive cases and 64 deaths. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday and has eight active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday and has no active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases and four active cases on Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

