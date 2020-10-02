1 new COVID-19 case identified in Nova Scotia on Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total active cases in the province to three.

The new case is located in the province's central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, according to a release from the province.

The release also says the person has been self-isolating as required.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 952 tests on Thursday.

One of the active cases in the province is hospitalized and in intensive care.

The province also announced on Friday that it is renewing its state of emergency at least Oct. 18.

Changes to COVID screening

This comes a day after the province announced that people can now do a COVID-19 self-assessment online instead of having to call 811.

If the online self-assessment determines a person meets the requirements for a COVID test, they'll be contacted within 48 hours to schedule an appointment.

On Thursday, the Health Department also confirmed that the saline gargle test has been validated in Nova Scotia for use in children. Planning for its implementation is underway, the province said.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and five active cases on Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and three active cases on Thursday.

P.E.I. reported one new case and two active cases on Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

