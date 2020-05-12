1 new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, no new deaths reported

Nova Scotia health officials announced just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the second day in a row.

There are now 1,020 confirmed cases in the province. Of those, 48 people have died and 864 have recovered.

No new deaths related to the virus were announced on Tuesday.

Nine people are in hospital with four in intensive care.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases.

According to the province, Northwood's Halifax campus currently has 157 residents and eight staff with cases. Another facility, not named by the province, has one staff member with an active case and a third facility has one resident with an active case.

Data discrepancies

The province's numbers do not balance when counting the number of confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths.

In a statement, the province said its data comes from different sources, like long-term care homes and public health. It said there may be delays in the information received that "result in the data not reconciling."

Taking this into account, the number of active cases in the province may be closer to 108.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms to look for

As of Monday, the province has 34,204 negative test results. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 427 Nova Scotia tests on May 11.

The province will hold an update at 3 p.m. today.

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

