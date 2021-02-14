1 new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia; active cases drop to 9

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia Sunday, giving the province nine active cases.

The new case is in the eastern zone and connected to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, Nova Scotia's health authority said Sunday.

"This Valentine's Day, let's show each other love by following the Public Health protocols put in place to keep each other safe," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "COVID-19 is still here and we can't let our guard down."

The health authority did 1,429 tests Saturday.

"Nova Scotians have shown their love for their families, friends and communities from the day this pandemic started," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"The journey is not over yet. We need to stay the course of protecting each other with all our Public Health measures, including regular testing even if you don't feel sick."

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Sunday for 150 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 11 new cases Sunday for 196 active cases.

P.E.I. has two active cases. It announced its first confirmed case of the B117 variant at a media briefing Saturday. It was a case reported earlier this month, but test results only came back Friday.

