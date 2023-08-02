1 man in hospital, 2 others sought in Eskasoni attack

Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for two men from Eskasoni First Nation after a third man was struck by a vehicle, sprayed with an irritant and beaten with a baseball bat early Wednesday.

The 45-year-old victim is in hospital with serious injuries and the suspects are facing a number of charges. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the incident occurred on Castle Bay Road and was not random. He called it a "targeted attack."

"The victim and the two men that we have charged are all known to each other," Marshall said. "There is, I guess, some type of a disagreement that occurred."

Marshall said the public does not need to be alarmed.

"There's no indication in any of the information that we have gathered ... or any evidence we've collected to date that would lead us to believe that there's anybody else that's at risk," he said.

Marshall said two suspects are at large and are facing charges of attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, uttering threats and illegal possession of a weapon.

