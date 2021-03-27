Man dead after lightning strikes house near Halifax

A man has died after a lightning strike and house fire in the Halifax area Friday evening.

Halifax Fire was called to a report of heavy smoke in a home at 231 Buckingham Dr. in Stillwater Lake, near Upper Tantallon, around 7:50 p.m.

Deputy Chief David Meldrum said that arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire in the building, and learned there was a man inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to get the man outside "despite dangerous and difficult fire conditions," Meldrum said in an email Saturday.

Paramedics and firefighters provided medical treatment at the scene, but Meldrum said the man did not recover.

In a release Saturday, RCMP say a 67-year-old man from Stillwater Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Halifax Fire crews walk towards a house fire on Buckingham Drive in Stillwater Lake on March 26, 2021. A person died in the fire, which was related to a lightning strike. (Melanie Patten/CBC)

"Firefighters work hard every day to reduce the impact of fires to residents in our municipality. Any loss of life to fire is heartbreaking," Meldrum said.

RCMP say a 64-year-old woman from Stillwater Lake was found outside the home with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the house.

A Halifax Fire member confirmed Saturday morning that there had been a lightning strike and fire at the house, but could give no other details.

When asked about whether the fire was related to a lightning strike, Meldrum said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, more than a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene, including paramedics, fire trucks, and police cars.

Firefighters were seen heading into a bungalow, where there were no signs of flames but the air was smoky.

