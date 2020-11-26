Eskasoni woman dies after truck crashes into utility pole

A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni, N.S., is dead and three others suffered serious injuries after an early morning single-vehicle crash on Thursday.



In a news release, RCMP say they were called about an impaired driver in the community just after 1 a.m.

While en route, they got another call about a pickup truck going into a ditch along Highway 216, where it struck a utility pole and knocked down power lines.

Police say the truck matched the vehicle description in the initial report.

The man who was driving and another man and a woman, who were passengers, were all sent to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say the second woman was found dead at the scene near the rear of the truck. Police are investigating the crash.

