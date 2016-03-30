1 dead in North Sydney house fire

Police are investigating a fatal fire in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, the second in two days.

Cape Breton Regional police responded to a fire on Mapleview Drive in North Sydney, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

In a news release, police say firefighters found a body inside the home. Police have not released any details about the person who died.

The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to confirm the person's identity and to find out how they died.

Police also responded to a house fire on Westmount Road just before noon on Sunday. A man in his 70s was found dead inside the home.

The fire marshal's office is investigating both fires.

