1 dead after vehicle crash on Louisbourg Highway

A man is dead after a car crash Thursday on the Louisbourg Highway in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police attended the scene at 5:30 p.m.

A truck had left the road and was on fire with an individual trapped inside.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other passengers, a man and woman in their late 20s, were ejected from the vehicle.

They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.

An investigation is underway.

