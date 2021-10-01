1 dead after vehicle crash on Louisbourg Highway
A man is dead after a car crash Thursday on the Louisbourg Highway in Cape Breton. Two people were taken to hospital but later released.
2 passengers treated in hospital, released
A man is dead after a car crash Thursday on the Louisbourg Highway in Cape Breton.
Cape Breton Regional Police attended the scene at 5:30 p.m.
A truck had left the road and was on fire with an individual trapped inside.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two other passengers, a man and woman in their late 20s, were ejected from the vehicle.
They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.
An investigation is underway.
MORE TOP STORIES