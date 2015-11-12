Skip to Main Content
On-street parking fee increases approved for Halifax, Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Municipality plans to start removing meters in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth in the first few months of 2020 and replace them with pay machines as part of a plan to overhaul how on-street parking is provided in the city.

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Parking meters, like these two outside Halifax Regional Police station, will eventually be replaced by a parking machine. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax regional council approved a recommendation at its Tuesday council meeting to increase on-street parking rates once new technology is installed.

The proposal was adopted without debate.

Once all the new equipment is in place, parking in Downtown Halifax will cost $2 dollars an hour for the first two hours and $6 dollars an hour for the next two hours.

The pay machines will not allow a vehicle to park for more than four hours in the same zone.

The rates in downtown Dartmouth will be $1.50 an hour for the first two hours and $4 an hour for the third and fourth hours.

Municipal staff expect the new rates will increase parking revenue by just over a million dollars annually.

