Cars parked on narrowed streets cause post-storm traffic problems

Halifax Transit had to detour 11 bus routes on Tuesday because of cars parked along streets that are much ​narrower following back-to-back winter storms and excess snow.

"Take a minute and just think before you park is our motto," said Trevor Harvie, Halifax's superintendent of winter operations.

"What that also means is when you park your vehicle just have a look around and just see is it wide enough for emergency services like a fire truck can fit through safely. If the answer is no, that's not a good place to park."

5,055 parking ban tickets issued so far

The municipality enforced its overnight parking ban early Tuesday morning and issued 498 tickets. The total number of tickets issued so far this winter is 5,055. Each ticket is $50.

Harvie said vehicles can be ticketed any time they're in the way of snow-removal equipment.

On Tuesday, the municipality issued a release urging residents not to park on several specific streets in Halifax and Dartmouth to help snow-clearing efforts.

Hollis Street (Cogswell to South streets)

Gottingen (North Street to Rainnie Drive)

Summer Street (University Avenue to Sackville Street)

Argyle Street (all)

Prince Street (all)

Sackville Street (all)

Blowers Street (all)

Alderney Drive (King Street to Park Avenue)

Ochterloney Street (Alderney Drive to Edward Street)

Queen Street (Alderney Drive to Edward Street)

Portland Street (Alderney Drive to Prince Street)

Tight squeeze on Summer Street.<br>This gas delivery truck had to go up on the opposite snowbank to get through. <br>These bus routes have been detoured because of the parked cars:<br>- 9A<br>- 9B<br>- 32<br>- 53<br>- 59<br>- 68<br>- 84<br>- 85<br>- 86<br>- 123<br>- 194 <a href="https://t.co/SdSqro72SZ">pic.twitter.com/SdSqro72SZ</a> —@Brett_CBC

Harvie said a big priority for snow clearing on Tuesday is getting sidewalks opened up for pedestrians. The challenge is heavy ice and snow, he said, and snowplows and snowblowers are being used to get the job done.

"It's slower than normal for sure, but the crews are out there giving 100 per cent and making progress," said Harvie.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the excess snow has covered many fire hydrants.

If it's safe to do safe, the department said those out shoveling should look for hydrants and try to free them because it could "shave valuable seconds off our response time."

When shoveling snow today, look for buried fire hydrants and if it's safe, clear the snow. It could shave valuable seconds off our response times <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/adoptahydrant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#adoptahydrant</a> <a href="https://t.co/34YxWAqc1S">pic.twitter.com/34YxWAqc1S</a> —@hfxfire

