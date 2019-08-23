'Dreams can come true': Olympian leads female hockey camp in Cape Breton

One of Canada's top female hockey players is encouraging girls at a hockey camp in Cape Breton to follow their dreams.

Jill Saulnier, a 27-year-old Halifax native, won a silver medal as a member of the Canadian team at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

She's leading a two-day hockey skills camp this week on the Membertou First Nation. Thirty girls aged 6-17 are attending.

"When I started playing hockey, there weren't that many girls playing in Nova Scotia," said Saulnier. "So to be able to come out and see 30 girls on the ice in one sitting for one hour is pretty impressive.

"It's just showing that the girls' game is growing and we're getting more interest across the board."

There was lots of interest in this camp. It sold out and organizers added an extra session for girls ages 6-7.

Olympic journey

Saulnier is leading the girls through a variety of ice drills to get ready for the season, but some of the most important lessons are learned off the ice.

"I was just talking to the girls this morning about my journey of being an Olympian and all the efforts that I've had to put in behind the scenes," she said, "and I just think continuing to share that story and make them know that their dreams can come true as well is the most important thing about the camp."

Saulnier started playing hockey when she was five and was named to Canada's national women's team in 2014.

But one of her biggest disappointments came in 2017 when she was not selected for Canada's team for the world championship.

She told the girls it made her more determined. The following winter she played at the Olympics.

'Sharing stories'

"You know, I'm trying to share all the stories that I can, whether it be being left off a team, whether it be these amazing Olympic experiences," said Saulnier. "I just try my best throughout the camp to make sure I'm sharing as much of my journey as I can."

Her message is being heard.

"You can learn so much from Jill, just from her experience, what she went through, " said Molly Baxendale, 17, a midget AAA player and camp participant. "If you dream big enough, you can do it."

Saulnier told the female hockey players that 'their dreams can come true.' (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Molly Campbell, 13, said it would be "amazing" to play in the Olympics one day.

"It especially shows that you don't have to be from a big city. And you can have big dreams and you can accomplish anything if you work for it."

'Lifelong sport'

Christina Lamey, the chair of Cape Breton Blizzard female hockey program, said organizers also hope the camp will help grow female hockey on the island.

"It's a lifelong sport," said Lamey."You'll play it when you're 15, you'll play it when you're 50. It's a great investment. We hope more people will choose hockey for girls."

Saulnier said, in the end, it's about encouraging the girls to develop a love for the game.

"When I see these girls light up when they hold my medal or just when we get to hang out, or chat, that's what I do this for," she said.

"They can see proof that their dreams are possible."

MORE TOP STORIES: