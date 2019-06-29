Oliver Smith, boy behind Ollie Bots, dies at 12

The Antigonish, N.S., boy behind Ollie Bots — wooden robots sold to make money to research a rare form of cancer and to help local families coping with pediatric cancer — has died at age 12.

According to his obituary, Oliver Smith, died on Thursday — one day after his birthday.

"Oliver, a Grade 6 student at St. Andrew Junior School, excelled academically, loved to participate in sports and play with his friends," his obituary noted.

"He was deeply committed to his school community, was a champion for those less fortunate than himself and always promoted fair play."

Smith was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, which forms in bones or soft tissue, in 2017.

At that time, his father came up with the idea of a woodworking project he and his son could do together in their garage. That idea turned into Ollie Bots.

Smith's family will continue with the Ollie Bot project to honour Ollie's memory. (Ollie Bots/Facebook)

Ollie Bots are wooden robots held together with hockey laces. Smith would also sign each Ollie Bot with his name.

"He was instrumental in the construction and sale of over 2,000 Ollie Bots, resulting in over $35,000 being donated," his obituary stated.

A few weeks before his death, Ollie Bots were featured on Coach's Corner during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Smith's family will continue with the Ollie Bots in honour of his memory.

Smith was huge hockey fan. He loved the Toronto Maple Leafs and at home, he supported the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men.

Leo MacPherson, the university's athletic director, as well as men's hockey coach Brad Peddle posted their condolences on social media.

Visitation for Smith will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at MacIsaac Funeral Home in Antigonish. A funeral mass has been scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Ninian Cathedral.

My sincerest condolences to the Smith family. We say good-bye to a remarkable boy, Oliver Smith. He left such a legacy and touched the lives of so many people in his 12 years with us. A true inspiration to me and so many others. RIP Ollie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OllieBot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OllieBot</a> ⁦⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/StFXAthletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StFXAthletics</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/0AEyVgza1k">pic.twitter.com/0AEyVgza1k</a> —@leomacpherson

Sincerest condolences to the Smith family. Rest In Peace Ollie...you are an inspiration in so many ways that will never be forgotten. God Bless you little buddy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OllieBot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OllieBot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulldog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulldog</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bestpregameever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bestpregameever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XMenhockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XMenhockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StFXAthletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StFXAthletics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Amhabulldogs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Amhabulldogs</a> <a href="https://t.co/dKEP7FB6Qs">pic.twitter.com/dKEP7FB6Qs</a> —@bpeddleX

