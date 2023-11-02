Signs of old-growth forest found in Annapolis County, group says

The Citizen Scientists of Southwest Nova Scotia are calling for more forestry protection after they came across what appear to be signs of an old-growth forest in Annapolis County.

Nina Newington, a member of the group who was out kayaking recently on Goldsmith Lake, made the discovery. She and others returned and found what they suspect are more old-growth trees along with a rare, protected lichen species.

"It was quite remarkable to step out and into what was so clearly old forest," Newington told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax on Thursday.

"The hemlock trunks were pretty hefty, I think the largest that we measured was 97 centimetres in diameter ... that's a very substantial looking tree. But also when you looked at the slope, there was a hardwood stand that was about 10 acres in size that has great big yellow birch."

Newington said there were younger trees between the older trees. She said an old-growth forest is "a complete forest."

"It's got everything. It's got little tiny seedlings that are growing on the fallen logs of the oldest, biggest trees and you've got the snags of the trees that are on their way out that are providing wildlife habitat," Newington said.

This old-growth tree is seen covered in lichen and moss near Goldsmith Lake. (Nina Newington)

"But you also have big mature healthy trees ... you can analyze it, but you also can feel it, that you're in a forest that's whole, it's not trying to become something else. It's not a young forest that is on its way, it actually has all of its components to it."

Lisa Proulx, another member of Citizen Scientists, told Information Morning she hopes the province will analyze and confirm if its old-growth forest.

"We have had confirmation of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) and they said they will come in this fall and assess it. So we're really hoping they can come in and assess it."

Proulx said if the discovery of old-growth forest is confirmed by the province, she's hoping it would mean the area would become protected from logging. Logging in the area was halted after the discovery of rare lichen last summer.

"We're hoping beyond that they will go ahead and protect the entire area around Goldsmith that we submitted in a proposal because even if they just protect the little spots ... it has a detrimental effect on the nearby forest and the biodiversity," Proulx said.

Newington said old-growth forests shelter a variety of life, including rare lichens.

Lisa Proulx kayaks near old hemlocks in Annapolis County. (Nina Newington)

"They had the time to develop all the nooks and crannies that can support things like the little species of risk, [like] the Glass-whiskers that we have been finding," she said.

Newington said in order to rebuild the base of biodiversity, forests that could become old-growth forests in 40 years also need to be protected.

"That means we have to protect forests that are over 80 years old and look after them and not allow this logging to happen in them, specifically until the province has decided which areas are going to be protected under their commitment to protect 20 per cent of the province by 2030."

