2 more old gold mines to be studied for cleanup

The province is moving forward with its plan to assess and clean up dozens of sites that were potentially contaminated by gold mining over 100 years ago.

Build Nova Scotia, the provincial corporation overseeing the project, issued tenders on Friday for an environmental consultant to study the sites of former gold mines in Mill Village, Queens County, and Country Harbour Mines in Guysborough County.

The consultants are expected to confirm whether contaminants are present, and if so, what types and where they are.

Nova Scotia has experienced several gold rushes over the years, with people from all over the world flocking to the province to hunt for the precious metal in the 1860s, 1880s and 1930s.

Many historical gold mining operations used mercury and cyanide to extract gold from ore, and the contaminated material was simply dumped in nearby waterways or left on the ground. Over the years, contaminants from some locations have been carried by water bodies, expanding the affected areas.

In 2018, the province announced plans to clean up two of Nova Scotia's most contaminated historical mines, with an estimated cost of $48 million. That estimate has since ballooned to $60 million.

Assessments of five other sites are underway, but dozens of others are on the list for future study.

Work to get underway next month

The consultants who are chosen to conduct the studies will visit the two locations and take samples based on where contaminants are known or suspected to be, the location of water in the area and the pathways of potential exposure.

They will assess the likelihood that contaminants have affected adjacent properties, and figure out what direction they're moving in, how fast, and the potential risk to human and ecological health.

They will review any previous environmental studies, historical documents and aerial photos, and summarize the environmental history of the sites.

The tender requires the winning bidders to file a report providing remediation options, including a preferred option.

Work on the studies is anticipated to get underway in June, with the report expected by Nov. 17.

Mill Village

The Mill Village-area site is located a couple of kilometres west of Charleston, northeast of Liverpool, and comprises about 2.28 hectares.

The site has seven known abandoned mine openings, with the main shaft having been capped in 2013 and the others permanently filled in.

There is one reported tailings area — where the material left over after gold was extracted was dumped — of about 1,320 square metres.

The location was mined from 1900 to 1902, then in 1930, 1934 and from 1946 to 1951.

There were two separate mines in the area — the Gold Eagle mine, which is on private property, and the Thompson mine, which is on Crown land. Since Build Nova Scotia is only charged with cleaning up sites on Crown land, the Gold Eagle mine is not part of the study.

Country Harbour Mines

The Country Harbour Mines site is located along the John Fenton Loop Road west of Country Harbour Mines, about 15 kilometres northwest of Goldboro on the Eastern Shore.

It is about 42 hectares and has 46 known abandoned mine openings, including some that are classified as hazardous because they are not fenced off or filled, and consist of flooded pits, shafts, trenches and sunken spots.

The location was mined between 1871 and 1951, producing 9,960 ounces of gold.

About 13,000 tonnes of tailings remains on the site to this day.

