Passersby object to 'It's Okay To Be White' signs posted by masked men in Halifax

A group of men wearing identical white masks stapled posters with the slogan "It's Okay To Be White" on poles throughout downtown Halifax on Wednesday night, sparking concerns among some passersby.

Jody Corkum of Halifax had just finished his dinner at a Barrington Street restaurant when he saw the men, who were all wearing dark clothing and masks. At first he thought they were Halloween revellers.

"I noticed four or five guys wearing white masks, of course it's Halloween so that's not really out of the usual," he said.

"But they're posting stuff along the way as they're walking down the street. When I looked at the poster ... it says 'It's Okay To Be White.'

"It's kind of a stirring message for numerous reasons, the political climate we are in. Anyone who pays attention to politics south of the border, I think, will look at that and be equally disturbed."

'Kind of a dog whistle'

Corkum, who's a member of the Royal Canadian Navy, said he called the non-emergency phone number for Halifax police and reported it, but that the person who answered responded that the posters could not be termed "hate speech."

Still, Corkum said, it is a message that appeals to the insecurity of some who feel they are being threatened by people of colour, and that in itself is disturbing.

"It's kind of a dog whistle that can be picked up in American politics these days, in Trump supporters, and this is a fine example of that," he said.

He acknowledged the message could fall under freedom of expression, "but it still has those undertones."

'Shocked and disgusted'

Chad Simmons said he and his girlfriend were "shocked and disgusted" when they encountered the group at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Barrington and Sackville streets.

The group had what appeared to be a large stack of flyers, he said Thursday. He believed the men might be of university age.

"They were wearing dark hoodies with the hoods up over their heads and white masks on. They were talking amongst themselves and laughing," Simmons said.

"We followed them for a few blocks, tearing down the signs as we went. I think at one point they noticed but they did not say anything. I was not trying to hide at all."

He said he saw the act as "attacking the community in my home city." Simmons said he doesn't think these young men are alone in sharing the poster's sentiment and it's worth taking seriously and exposing.

"A prominent group of our society has these feelings that these young men are expressing, " he said.

"It's not just a fringe group anymore, it's become more mainstream."

Posters are 'a wake-up call'

Dr. Kesa Munroe-Anderson, manager of race relations, equity and inclusion at the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission, believes the posters should serve as a wake-up call.

She said many Nova Scotians mistakenly believe they live in a "post-racist world" but pointed to recent incidents in New Glasgow and Yarmouth as evidence that racism is still too easily found in the province.

"This is a wake-up call to us, to wake up and be aware of what is going on in our society."

Munroe-Anderson is also alarmed by the symbolism of a white mask.

"It's definitely reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan."

She said the posters should be investigated and these kinds of incidents shouldn't be ignored by law enforcement.

"Often times they are, what I call, 'whitewashed' — they are dismissed as not being anything offensive, that couldn't cause any type of harm to anyone physically, emotionally, psychologically."

That type of attitude comes from not having the life experiences of people of colour, she said.

"You cannot walk along a street in Halifax without being assaulted by this type of language and what that means to an individual of colour, and what that means to every single citizen within Halifax who cares about that.

"This is actually a case where I question my safety as a woman of colour."