Family says insurer's claim that house is safe doesn't pass smell test

Four months after a stolen Mercedes smashed into a Halifax home and its oil tank, the building has been demolished and a giant pit dug to remove the leaked furnace oil.

But right next door, at 36 Clayton Park Drive, the headaches have only intensified for Terry Bremner and his family. His home had to be repainted from top to bottom, light fixtures changed, and all his belongings cleaned or replaced to deal with the stink of heating oil.

The family lived in an apartment in downtown Halifax while contractors carried out the work. But now the house has been given the all-clear by his insurance company and the family is expected to move back home.

Terry Bremner said the excavation work to clean up after an oil spill extends into his property. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Problem is, the house still smells. And Bremner's son, Joel, gets very sick from scents.

"We've decided that we can't bring Joel back in, and right at this moment, we shouldn't be back in here," Bremner said Wednesday as he and his wife unpacked boxes. "We shouldn't jeopardize our own health, jeopardize Joel."

'You get a smack in the face with that odour'

Bremner's been told an environmental testing company has twice conducted air quality tests which have shown results are within acceptable levels.

But he said he doesn't trust that information because "as soon as the door opens, you get a smack in the face with that odour."

The smell is also causing problems for his wife, who hasn't been in the house for more than a few hours at a time. Marion suffers headaches after a car accident a few years ago, and the odour makes the headaches worse, said Bremner.

He said he's been told the oil on his property has not reached his home's foundation, but has not been provided with proof.

However, excavation work to clean up the oil has extended into his property, he said.

Bremner's belongings have been cleaned or replaced. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

In late August, a technician from a heating oil company inspected his furnace system.

The technician's note said "when entering house I got/or found there was very strong paint fumes. Found some oil smells coming from base at foundation."

City stops excavation work, orders air quality test

At Bremner's request, the fire department and a city planning official visited the house Wednesday to give it the sniff test. But city spokesperson Brendan Elliott said they couldn't say for sure whether the odour was from paint or heating oil.

The city ordered the excavation work next door to stop because the necessary permit had not been obtained. The city also ordered Bremner to seek an air quality test.

An independent test is something he wants, but he worries about his ability to pay for it because he's on a disability pension.

Bremner said the smell of oil is coming from the French drain around his basement. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Insurer is 'working with' Bremner to resolve his claim

A spokesperson for his insurer, Pembridge Insurance, declined to answer specific questions about the situation.

"We are sorry that the family feels their home is unsuitable at this time. We are working with them on the resolution of their claim," a spokesperson said in an email.

After CBC News contacted Pembridge, Bremner said the insurance company extended his paid stay in the apartment by four days. He was supposed to be out by Saturday.

But Bremner is unsatisfied. He said a few extra days in temporary accommodations won't fix anything. There's still no agreement the air quality is contaminated and he insisted the family will not move back in.

"For a family living in a scent-free home and with environmental concerns, it's not acceptable," he said.