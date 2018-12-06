Corroded pipe caused Tufts Cove oil spill, says NSP

Nova Scotia Power is blaming a corroded pipe for allowing thousands of litres of oil to spill into Halifax harbour this past summer.

In a statement posted Wednesday to its website, the utility also said cleanup at its Tufts Cove generating station site is now complete after more than 24,000 litres of bunker C fuel leaked into the harbour Aug. 2.

"The oil leak was caused by a small section of pipe that failed due to corrosion," the statement said.

"The corrosion had thinned the pipe wall, which was under the pipe insulation. Since the leak, we have removed all pipe insulation and inspected every square inch of piping on our property to ensure it is in good condition."

Lessons learned

The utility said it takes full responsibility for this "unfortunate incident."

"We take our environment commitments very seriously and we will apply what we have learned throughout the cleanup and subsequent investigation across our business to minimize the risk of something like this happening again," the statement said.

The utility initially reported that less than 5,000 litres of oil had leaked into the water.

More than 80 Nova Scotia Power workers and contract personnel worked on the emergency response effort to recover the oil from the harbour.

The final phase of work involved replacing approximately 150 metres of a rock wall directly in front of the power plant, where the remaining oil was located.