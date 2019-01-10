Oil delivery truck crashes on icy roads in Centre Rawdon

A truck driver was taken to hospital for examination after the fuel delivery truck he was driving slid into the ditch on Meek Road in Centre Rawdon, N.S., on Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. about 50 kilometres north of Halifax, said Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

The driver was outside of the truck when emergency crews arrived to find the truck on its side with some fuel leaking.

Police say the crash was weather related. Wednesday's storm brought snow which changed over to heavy rain making for icy road conditions.

The Rawdon Fire Department and a Hazmat team remained at the scene Thursday morning to clean up the spill. Meek Road was expected to reopen at 6 a.m.