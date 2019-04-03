Oh so close. Nova Scotia nearly records 3 100-point scorers in NHL regular season

It would have been a hat trick for the record books in Nova Scotia.

Sadly, the fates had other things in mind.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche nearly gave the province a trio of 100-point scorers in the 2018-19 season.

Marchand, from Hammonds Plains, got there first. He reached 100 points for the first time in his career with 36 goals and 64 assists.

Marchand reached the milestone on April 2 with a goal and an assist against the Columbus Blue Jackets. That allowed the Bruins to rest him for the playoffs after that.

It was a bit more dramatic for Cole Harbour's Crosby, who had a goal and an assist in the team's final game against the New York Rangers on Saturday to get to 100 points. He had 35 goals and 65 assists.

It is nothing new for Crosby, who has 100 points for a sixth time. The last time was in 2013-14 when he had 104.

That left MacKinnon, who needed two points to join the party in his team's final game against the San Jose Sharks. He managed a goal, leaving him with 99 points total, 41 goals and 58 assists.

Andrew MacDonald of the Philadelphia Flyers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins are shown on the ice in Nova Scotia in 2016. (John Moore/Sports and Moore)

It is the second straight year MacKinnon has knocked on the door of 100 points. He had 97 in only 74 games in 2017-18.

Marchand and Crosby finished tied for fifth in league scoring. MacKinnon tied for seventh.

Port Hood's Al MacInnis, Paul MacLean, who was born in France and raised in Antigonish, and Bobby Smith, born in North Sydney but raised in Ottawa, are also on the list of Nova Scotians to have 100-point seasons.

MacKinnon, Crosby and Marchand have scored a hat trick of a different sort. All three will play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Marchand and the Bruins skate in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Crosby and the Penguins face the New York Islanders and MacKinnon and the Avalanche meet the Calgary Flames.

