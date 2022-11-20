Berwick man, 72, dies in offroad crash

A 72-year-old Berwick, N.S., man has died after his vehicle overturned while offroading with a group on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on a trail off Bishop Mountain Road in East Margaretsville, N.S. at 7 p.m. Saturday, a police news release said.

According to the release, the man was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned after hitting an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. No one else in the group was injured.

