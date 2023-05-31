Halifax-area wildfire 85% contained and not expected to spread, officials say

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

A wildfire burning northwest of Halifax is now 85 per cent contained, as Nova Scotia is getting much-needed rain Saturday.

Dave Steeves, a technician of forest resources with the Department of Natural Resources, said the fire hasn't grown and is still about 950 hectares in size.

"We have changed from 'out of control' to a state of being held," Steeves said during a media briefing early Saturday.

He said that means the fire is not likely to spread.

"The rain that we are getting now is going to help the suppression issues, but that being said this fire is not out and it will not be declared out for some time."

Dave Steeves, a technician of forest resources with Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources, said the fire is 'being held' as of Saturday morning. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said crews are grateful for the light rain.

"This is excellent, this is not a heavy downpour that runs off and disappears," he said. "This will soak into the ground more effectively."

But he said days or rain are needed "to assist our firefighting efforts," he said.

The rain brings a risk for firefighters going through brush to locate hotspots. Meldrum said slips and falls are possible and there will be an adjustment to cooler conditions after days of intense heat.

"It's amazing how things change," he said. "They welcome the rain, but now today, they face additional hazards," he said.

Some residents who had been evacuated from the area were allowed to return home on Friday, including those on Lucasville Road, St. George Boulevard and in the Stillwater Lake area.

Meldrum said he doesn't anticipate any other evacuation orders to be lifted on Saturday.

"I just ask our residents to please be patient," he said. "We know you're not in your home. You want to be in your home. We're working as fast as we can. We're going to make sure that when you come home you have a safe, livable community to return to."

Steeves said any additional resources will be heading down to Shelburne County, where a massive wildfire is burning.

Meldrum and Steeves will be holding another briefing at 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will be livestreamed here.

Comfort centres

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional support.

Late Friday, the municipality said some resources were no longer required.

The comfort centre at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre has closed, and the Canada Games Centre has transitioned from a 24-hour evacuation centre to a comfort centre.

Comfort centres remain open at:

Canada Games Centre | 26 Thomas Raddall Drive will operate as a comfort centre from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Black Point and Area Community Centre | 8579 St. Margarets Bay Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

According to a release, Nova Scotia Health's mobility primary care clinic is hosting a drop-in clinic at the Canada Games Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Major insurance companies will be available to speak with affected residents on Saturday at the Canada Games Centre. Future opportunities to speak with representatives will be available in the coming days.

