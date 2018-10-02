Auditor general concerned about fraud on largest project in province's history

Nova Scotia's auditor general is once again sounding the alarm about the threat of fraud. This time his concern is with the largest project the provincial government has ever undertaken — the $2B redevelopment of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

In his latest report, released Tuesday, Michael Pickup noted: "The lack of attention to fraud risks is concerning to us."

And his office, once again, singled out the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal for not doing enough to protect itself against possible fraud.

"For a project the size of the QEII New Generation Project, we expected to see a project-specific fraud risk management program which included a fraud policy, code of ethics, fraud risk assessment, fraud awareness training, and processes to ensure ongoing monitoring of fraud risk," said the report.

"However, these have not been completed."

In a report released last October, the AG's office noted the Department of Transportation had one of the lowest rates for completing the province's mandatory fraud training. At the time, only 11 per cent of department employees had completed the online course.

As far as this specific project was concerned, only 11 of the 40 members of the project team had completed that training.

"With an expected budget of approximately $2 billion, strong fraud prevention practices should be in place for the Halifax Infirmary Expansion and the Community Outpatient Centre to safeguard public assets," said Tuesday's report.

The office was also worried about recommendations made by a consultant hired by the province to advise it on the structure that should be in place to oversee the project, as well as the "key project functions essential to the successful delivery of the projects."

The AG's office found the province had only completed seven of 18 recommendations, seven of which were deemed by auditors to be "critical to the success of the projects."

They include:

Formalize as a project and establish project controls

Ensure role/responsibility clarity

Appoint experienced individuals to key project roles

Enable Department of Health and Wellness's accountability

Develop detailed project resource plan

The office is looking into but has not yet reported on the province's decision to move ahead with these projects using the private-public-partnership model. That report is expected to be released by the AG's office in next spring.

In response to the criticism and recommendations brought forward by the office, the Department of Transportation responded: "All the recommendations of the office of the auditor general are accepted and appreciated as we move through the early stages of this multi-year capital project."

