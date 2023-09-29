Off-road vehicle pilot project in Nova Scotia becomes permanent

The success of a nearly five-year long pilot project to improve connectivity for off-road vehicles in Nova Scotia will make travel easier for the off-road community, says the province's ATV association.

The provincial Department of Public Works announced on Friday the off-highway vehicle pilot project, launched in October 2018, will be permanent.

As a part of the project, four-wheeled off-highway vehicles have been able to access the shoulders of some roadways, and the roadway itself, if needed, to travel from one trail to another.

The increased accessibility offers off-highway vehicle drivers more routes to get to facilities, like gas stations, in the selected areas.

'Awesome news'

Barry Barnet, the association's executive director, said Friday the response from the off-roading community has been positive.

"This is awesome news for us," Barnet said. "We're going to have connections where they didn't exist before, primarily in areas that … it would almost be impossible for us to make these connections."

The seven locations covered by the pilot project that are now permanent are:

Ship Harbour (HRM) – Portions of West Ship Harbour Road and Trunk 7.

Porters Lake (HRM) – Myra Road.

New Germany (Lunenburg County) – Trunk 10.

Weymouth (Digby County) – Trunk 1.

Walton (East Hants) ��– Bancroft Road.

Sherbrooke (Guysborough County) – Trunk 7.

Gabarus (CBRM) – Oceanview Drive and Route 327.

Barnet said he also wanted to highlight the fact that municipalities can now create their own bylaws if they want to approve roads within their jurisdictions to allow off-highway vehicle travel.

Vehicles permitted under the pilot project include all-terrain vehicles and multipurpose and recreational off-highway vehicles.

Christine Eisan, a senior policy adviser with the Department of Public Works, echoed Barnet's point about increased connectivity. Eisan said the designated areas also improve safety for those using the vehicles.

"They're not crossing in areas where it's not the safest," she said. "We also have signs to indicate that there will be [off-highway vehicles] in that area, so that lets other road users know to expect them."

Eisan said the department expects the program to expand to other sites now that the areas from the pilot project are permanent.

MORE TOP STORIES