Pistol stolen from off-duty Mountie in Halifax

A firearm belonging to an off-duty RCMP officer was stolen from his personal vehicle on Saturday in Halifax.

The 9-mm pistol was taken some time between 7:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from a vehicle parked on the 5100 block of Granville Street, said Const. John MacLeod, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police, which is investigating the incident.

The pistol was in a lockbox secured legally in the vehicle, he added.

"Whenever a firearm is taken from the legal owner, we certainly take these investigations extremely seriously and we would hope that anyone who has information in relation to this would certainly call us," said MacLeod.

The stolen firearm is a Smith & Wesson model 5946 pistol with an RCMP logo, a silhouette of a horse and rider, and the letters GRC inscribed on the right side of the slide.

In addition to the pistol, magazines and ammunition were also taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Halifax Regional Police directly or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

