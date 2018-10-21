All 6 sharks tagged in N.S. expedition can now be tracked

All six of the sharks tagged in Nova Scotian waters as part of a "historic" expedition can now be tracked on Ocearch's website, and appear to be scattering.

The research team came to Nova Scotia on a hunch in mid-September, and spent almost a month looking for sharks off the coast of the province in an effort to better understand their movements and mating habits.

As of Saturday, Hal and Nova, two male great whites, were seen on Ocearch's shark tracker toward the southeastern part of Nova Scotia, near Liverpool.

White shark <a href="https://twitter.com/GWSharkCabot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GWSharkCabot</a> has made his way pretty much all the way across the Gulf of Maine and is now near Portsmouth, NH. He has traveled over 300 miles since we tagged him earlier this month during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotiaExpedition?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotiaExpedition</a> <a href="https://t.co/fKt6lIrqI9">pic.twitter.com/fKt6lIrqI9</a> —@OCEARCH

Luna, a female great white named for Lunenburg, has tracked in the Bay of Fundy close to the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Jane and Cabot, a female and a male, were a bit more ambitious, and showed up near New Hampshire, with Jane tracking further out to sea. Jefferson, meanwhile, went out even further, with his tracker showing up close to Rhode Island.

Expedition leader Chris Fischer has said the information gathered from the sharks' tags and samples should help scientists paint a clearer picture of the North Atlantic species' lives and plan a path forward to protect them.