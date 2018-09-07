Oaklawn Zoo's white Siberian tiger, Czar, euthanized

The Oaklawn Farm Zoo in Aylesford, N.S., had to euthanize a 14-year-old white Siberian tiger on Tuesday.

The co-owner of the zoo, Gail Rogerson, said Czar appeared to have nerve damage and no longer had use of his back legs.

"He was having difficulty getting on his stands," said Rogerson. "We just couldn't let him go on like that."

He'd had a healthy life up to this point, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Czar came to the zoo as a cub in 2004. Rogerson said he was Atlantic Canada's only white tiger, a rare colour.

Czar arrived with another Siberian tiger, Zarina, who spent a "day or so" calling for her companion after he was put down.

"But she seems content now," said Rogerson.

